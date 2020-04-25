Meghan Markle found out about dad Thomas's alleged cardiac arrest through tabloids

Thomas was said to have faked a cardiac arrest to not be there at Meghan Markle's royal wedding

As Meghan Markel began her tabloid trial on Friday, heartbreaking details about her relationship with her father have emerged to the forefront.



With the court documents that came to surface, royal watchers were told that the Duchess of Sussex learnt of his father’s heart attack through tabloids instead of getting reached out directly.

Back in 2018, Thomas was said to have faked a cardiac arrest in order to find a way to excuse himself from being there at his daughter’s royal wedding with Prince Harry, as he was ‘embarrassed.’

The court documents read: “Rather than call or pick up the phone to either the Claimant or her husband, Mr. Markle then issued a public statement through TMZ that he had gone to hospital because he had suffered a heart attack, which is how the Claimant first learned about this.”

Some of the texts sent by Meghan to her father were also revealed in the court documents:

“I’ve been reaching out to you all weekend but you’re not taking any of our calls or replying to any texts.”

“Very concerned about your health and safety and have taken every measure to protect you but not sure what more we can do if you don’t respond.”

“Do you need help? Can we send the security team down again? I’m very sorry to hear you’re in the hospital but need you to please get in touch with us….What hospital are you at?”

“Harry and I made a decision earlier today and are dispatching the same security guys you turned away this weekend to be a presence on the ground to make sure you’re safe….Please, please call as soon as you can…all of this is incredibly concerning but your health is most important.”

In another text sent by her two weeks prior to the wedding, Meghan had said: “I’ve called and texted but haven’t heard back from you so hoping you’re okay.”