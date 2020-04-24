Kate Middleton, Prince William and kids lead royals in clap to honour NHS

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children all sported NHS blue as they led the latest week of 'Clap for Carers' on Thursday as millions of Britons paid tribute to key workers from their doorsteps.

Prince William and Kate Middleton stood alongside Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to put their hands together and lauded everyone from NHS healthcare workers to shop assistants who are risking their lives to keep the country going.

TThe royal couple's three kids have been encouraged to take part in the 'Clap for Carers' every week, and were joined by Prince Charles and Camilla who are currently staying at Birkhall in Aberdeenshire.

The NHS and its staff is something that William and Kate have put at the heart of their private and professional lives, and this week announced a new initiative to support key workers by providing a dedicated mental health support system, Our Frontline.

Britons, for the fifth consecutive week, stood out on their doorsteps to clap for a minute as a thank you for the brave staff on the frontlines battling the coronavirus.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is still recuperating from the virus at Chequers, also joined in with fiancee Carrie Symonds.