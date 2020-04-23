Coronavirus: British-Pakistani group distributes food to the needy in UK

Photo by author

Manchester: An Oldham based British-Pakistani youth group has come together to deliver everyday essential food items to the vulnerable, especially elderly members of the community as the coronavirus crisis continues.

The volunteer group has taken the initiative of providing food daily in Greater Manchester and surrounding areas. The volunteers come together almost every day to give out essential food items to the elderly, who can’t go out to shop or can’t afford it.

They have also delivered toys to kids in the most deprived areas of Greater Manchester during Easter Holidays.

The Pakistani youth group has delivered food items, toys, and other essential gear to Royal Children Hospital in Manchester and Royal Oldham Hospital. They have also arranged several ready-made meal spots around Manchester City centre and Oldham area for the homeless.



Leading the efforts, Local Imam of Greengate Mosque in Oldham, Qari Bilal said that it is our utmost priority as a group or as an individual that the most vulnerable, the homeless, and even kids get help in these difficult times.

“We have received an overwhelming response from the communities which clearly shows how much the vulnerable and elderly are suffering from this deadly virus and its effects”, Bilal told The News.

Photo by author

“We get hundreds of requests from local residents for much-needed food essentials as they are in isolation or they simply have no one to shop for them. So, we have introduced this facility where we take our van to their doorstep and they can take what they need,” said Bilal.

“It is one of the principles of our faith to help our fellow human beings. We are doing it on a daily basis and will continue to do until this pandemic is over,” he added.



The volunteer group has representation from almost every community but is dominated by young British Pakistanis.