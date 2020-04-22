Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson: All you need to know about the former couple

Meghan Markle had been married to Trevor Engelson, from September 2011 till August 2013

Before Meghan Markle turned her life around by crowning herself with the royal status with her marriage to Prince Harry, the former actor had been a divorcee to Trevor Engelson.

The Duchess of Sussex had been married to American actor and producer, Engelson, from September 2011 till August 2013.

While it initially remained a mystery why the couple’s marriage hit the rocks, fans were left taken aback as the pair had stood strong for seven years even before they tied the knot.

Reports later suggested that Meghan’s filming commitments in Toronto, Canada, for Suits actually became a reason to cause hurdles in her relationship with her husband, who stayed back in Los Angeles, due to work.

Meghan Markle had been married to Trevor Engelson, from September 2011 till August 2013

As per Metro UK, the former couple kept their nuptials unconventional with the ceremony being held at a beachfront at Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios. The guest list had 107 names of mostly close friends and family members.

The ceremony, was poles apart to her second wedding with Harry, as it remained intimate on a heavenly Jamaican setting unlike the posh and pristine Windsor Palace surroundings.

Engelson has since dated Sports Illustrated model and actor Charlotte McKinney followed by Bethenny Frankel of Real Housewife of New York.

The actor had also reportedly struggled following his divorce with Meghan.

Meghan Markle had been married to Trevor Engelson, from September 2011 till August 2013

Last year in May, however, Engelson was reported to have taken the plunge again by exchanging vows with Tracey Kurland, exactly a year after his ex-wife walked down the aisle at her royal wedding.

It has also been reported that the producer is pitching a TV show to Fox encircling the same experiences he has had in the love division with a man who finds his ex-wife getting married into the royal family.