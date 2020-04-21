Jennifer Lopez being sued over an Instagram photo

A photographer has filed a lawsuit against Jennifer Lopez for posting a photo on Instagram, demanding $150,000 in damages.

According to E! News, the singer is being sued by Steve Sands, a New York photographer, who has accused Lopez and her production company of copyright infringement.

Citing court documents, the entertainment website reported that Sands argued that the photo of Lopez taken by him was used by the singer to promote her brand without seeking his permission or paying any compensation.

The report said that Jennifer Lopez shared the photo on Instagram where she has over 119 million followers.

It said the photo received over 656, 000 likes on the picture and video sharing app when it was posted in June 2017.

The lawsuit was filed in a federal court in New York by a lawyer on behalf of the photographer.