Boyzone star Shane Lynch splits from wife

Boyzone star Shane Lynch has moved out of the family home after clashing with his spouse during COVID-19 lockdown.



“We have had difficult times and are going through difficult times right now in this isolation thing,” the singer said during an appearance on Paul Danan’s Morning After podcast.

“I’m not even in my family home right now because me and her were at each other’s throats. It wasn’t a good time or a good space… You find out things about relationships and it can be very difficult. It can be a struggle.

“I’m praying every day me and my wife sort out our things and I get back to my kids. I pray the longer me and my wife are apart at this moment, during these difficult times, it builds a strongness so when we get back together life will continue to be amazing in the next 15, 20, 30 years (sic)… I have to wait my time.”

Shane, who was previously married to Eternal star Easther Bennett, and Sheena wed in 2007.

Their daughters, Billie Rae and Marley Mae, are aged 11 and seven.