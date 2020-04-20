'Kanye West, Kim Kardashian will be President and First Lady one day': close friend

While Kim Kardashian husband Kanye West have multiple times voiced their support for President of the United States Donald Trump, they may now be looking to follow in his footsteps.

A close friend of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has revealed that the power couple will most definitely be one day making their way to the White House.

The revelation was made by the couple’s friend Jonathan Cheban who told Mail Online that he too will be joining the couple for the White House bid.

"I think we’re going to somehow end up in the White House. I don’t know what my role is going to be, but somehow, someway we’re going to make it in that White House,” he said.

“I need a position in the White House. I want to make sure all the kids have great school lunches. I could be social secretary, something fun,” he added.

Last year in November, the rapper had created quite a buzz after he expressed his desire to one day take charge of the Oval Office by joining the electoral race in year 2024.

The rapper was addressing the crowd at the Fast Company’s Innovation Festival where he revealed that he will be running in the year 2024.

He further said that people will laugh when he tells them about his goals of becoming president.

“I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk. What they’re saying is Kanye’s crazy — one and three African Americans are in jail and all the celebrities are in jail also because they can’t say nothing because they’re so scared,” he said.