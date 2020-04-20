Priyanka Chopra highlights lack of basic sanitation in refugee camps amid pandemic

Priyanka Chopra joined Lady Gaga and a number of other luminaries from all walk of life around the globe for the virtual mega-show One World: Together at Home.

The Bollywood star addressed the world, shedding light on the refugee camps and how the coronavirus can be curtailed in those adverse areas where resources are already scant.

"So there is no question about the impact COVID-19 has had across the globe. It's been unimaginable for all of us. But for the 70 million people within camps and shelters around the world, including facilities here in the US, that impact is particularly devastating," she said.

"I have witnessed first hand some of the overcrowded and unliveable conditions in refugee camps. Social distancing there is simply not an option. In order to curb the spread of COVID-19, for these specific communities, the means are basic - healthcare, clean water, sanitation,” she continued.

"Global Citizen and the WHO are two organizations that I am personally very proud to stand in fight against COVID-19. In the fight to end this crisis, we truly cannot afford to leave anyone behind,” she added.

