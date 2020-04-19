Meghan Markle to make first TV appearance since Megxit with landmark interview

Meghan Markle following her exit from the British royal family with Prince Harry and son Archie, will finally speaking out publicly through an official landmark interview.

The Duchess of Sussex is all set for her first groundbreaking TV appearance with an interview on Monday to ABC’s Good Morning America where she goes into discourse over her recent Disney gig.

It has been reported that the former actor will be opening up about her role in the nature flick titled Elephant for which she lent Disney her vocals for the background narration.

The US talk show has advertised the major interview of the newly-exited royal family member with a sneak peek preview with the voice-over saying: "On GMA Monday, Meghan Markle with an exclusive first look at the Disney documentary Elephant she narrated."

While it remains unclear as to when the interview was actually recorded, the recorded chat will be rolling out on small screens on Monday.

The brief preview does not reveal additional details as to whether or not Meghan spoke of her recent exit or her new life in Los Angeles, California.

Her earlier released documentary seems to be the first of a number of projects the duchess is in search for since her move to LA with Harry and son Archie.

Co-director of Elephant, Mark Linfield revealed how they had the duchess in mind for the narration after they had tested some of her existing audio clips on the footage they had of the documentary,

The Disney+ nature flick which released on the streaming platform on April 3, encircles a herd of pachyderms 1,000 miles through the Kalahari Desert while they search for water.