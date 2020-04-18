Ahad Raza Mir looks super cool in throwback photo from his wedding

Pakistani star Ahad Raza Mir has shared an adorable throwback photo from his wedding ceremony in Abu Dhabi and the endearing picture has won the hearts on social media.



The Ehd-e-Wafa actor turned to Instagram and shared a dazzling picture from his wedding photo shoot and wrote, “I wish I could go back to this day. #InAbuDhabi.”

The actor looked super cool in a traditional kurta shalwar.

Sajal Ali was the first to shower love on the endearing post.



The photo has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Earlier, Sajal Ali shared throwback photos from her mehndi ceremony with caption, “Be thankful for every moment. Life is a blessing!”.