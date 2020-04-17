Brad Pitt's co-star Elizabeth McGovern: 'I taught him how to do intimate scenes'

Elizabeth McGovern has come forth making a hilarious jibe at Brad Pitt, saying she is the one who has made him into a good kisser on-screen.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson show, Elizabeth said Brad has learnt everything from her. The revelation came while the guests were playing the game “Sip It and Spill It,” which Kelly noted was a “very sophisticated” take on “Never Have I Ever.”

One of the questions asked the players if they have ‘ever snogged (kissed) Brad Pitt.'

In response to the question, Elizabeth replied in the affirmative.

“Somebody had to,” the English actress joked, while Kelly added, “Somebody had to sacrifice.”

The starlet has worked with Brad in the romantic comedy The Favour.

“I did it as a paid job because we were on set,” Elizabeth said on The Kelly Clarkson Show about kissing Brad.

“I made him the man that he is. He’s learned everything from me!” she added.