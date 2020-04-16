'Money Heist' fame Alba Flores takes internet by storm with heartbreaking clip

Money Heist is one of the most popular Netflix shows that has shattered countless records, boasting viewership from across the globe and fans belonging to different parts of the world.

While season 4 of the famous Spanish series saw actress Alba Flores, aka Nairobi’s tragic execution and her exit from the chart-topping show, a clip from her last day of shoot is going viral on the internet lately.

The heart-breaking clip shows a tearful Alba, spattered in blood, bidding farewell to all fellow actors while holding a bouquet of flowers in hand.

"For some people in the team, with some people of the team, it's been many years. I want to thank you all for everything you've taught me. I've grown here as an actress, more than I ever imagined I would and as a person.I hope to film with you 16,000 times more. I will miss you," the Spanish actress said in the video, before proceeding to hug her friends.

Meanwhile, the end of the show’s latest season has left fans wondering if Nairobi will return to the show, similar to Berlin who has featured in glimpses from the past.



Although there might be references through either Tokyo or Helsinki from time to time, But Alba might not necessarily feature in almost all episodes as Berlin does as she does not have a strong past connection to Professor, played by Alvaro Morte.



According to Alba Flores, she is done filming for the show.