Tue Apr 14, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 14, 2020

Danish Taimoor reveals how to maintain a healthy lifestyle while in quarantine

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 14, 2020
Danish Taimoor urges fans to choose healthy lifestyle amid lockdown

Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor has asked people to choose a healthy lifestyle and exercise regularly at home amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The Mehar Posh actor took to Instagram and shared work-out photos. He wrote, “Choose a healthy lifestyle..Eat a diet high in fruits and vegetables.”

“Exercise regularly(at home nowadays), Maintain a healthy weight, Get adequate sleep,” the actor further said.


Danish urged the fans to ward off stress amid the lockdown, saying “Try to minimize stress.”

In another post, he says, “Make yourself STRONGER than your excuses.#workoutathome.”

View this post on Instagram

Make yourself STRONGER than your excuses. #workoutathome

A post shared by Danish Taimoor (@danishtaimoor16) on


On the work front, Danish Taimoor is essaying the role of Shahjahan alongside Ayeza Khan in Geo Entertainment’s romantic drama serial Mehar Posh.

