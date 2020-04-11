Police arrest four for not providing funds to needy under Ehsaas Kifalat Programme

BAHAWALPUR: Police booked four suspects on Friday for not providing funds despite taking signatures and thumb imprints from the people eligible for aid under the Ehsaas Kifalat Programme — an initiative launched by the government to facilitate the poor affected by the coronavirus.

According to police, a case was registered against three employees of a private bank for not giving funds to people who were deemed eligible for the Ehsaas emergency cash aid.

Police said that an estimated 29 CNICs were obtained from the accused, while another person was arrested for giving a woman Rs11,500 instead of the total amount, which is Rs12,000.

On the other hand, police took action against illegal agents involved in fraudulent transactions under the Badin Ehsaas Kifalat programme.

According to SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi, 10 suspects have been arrested as a result of raids at various places and action has been taken against those employees who charge Rs500 to Rs1,000 from the deserving candidates of the programme with a fake promise to speed up their payment process.

It is pertinent to mention that PM Imran had inaugurated the programme last year in March with an aim to create opportunities for respectable livelihood for the most disadvantaged people of the society.