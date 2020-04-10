Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt reach agreement on their children's future: report

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reportedly reached an agreement on 'traditional schooling' for their children as part of the exes’ custody arrangement.

According to reports, the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star wanted the kids to be in a school setting, and not isolated being homeschooled. The children’s therapist also recommended the same.'



The decision applies to the ex-married couple’s five children – Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Jolie, 44, and Pitt also share son, Maddox, 18, who is a student at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea.

Maddox is currently spending with his family amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, where he is reportedly focusing on his Korean and Russian studies until school reopens.

The 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' star recently confirmed the move for Maddox was not permanent, and he would be returning to South Korea as soon as the public health crisis passes.



"I could not be happier about Mad’s choice of university," the actress told a local South Korean media outlet. She added: "It is, of course, closed at the moment because of the pandemic. But he’s not transferring school. He’ll be back as soon as things settle."