Miss England Bhasha Mukherjee joins the frontline as pandemic worsens

Miss England of 2019, Bhasha Mukherjee, is of Indian origin and a certified doctor with two distinctive degrees under her belt. Soon after the UK’s death toll around COVID-19 began to rise, she geared up to don her scrubs and returned to the hospital post haste.



During an interview with CNN, she spoke at length about her her prompt return, soon after COVID-19 worsened in the UK and was quoted saying, “I wanted to come back home. I wanted to come and go straight to work.”

During her time in India, Bhasha was doing charity work and soon after her arrival, she began receiving messages from her former colleagues back in the Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, eastern England. They shared detailed accounts of the current health situation and urged her to return as hospitals are overflowing with patients.

At that moment, the doctor “felt a sense of this is what I’d got this degree for and what better time to be part of this particular sector than now. It was incredible the way the whole world was celebrating all key workers, and I wanted to be one of those, and I knew I could help.”

“There’s no better time for me to be Miss England and helping England at a time of need,” she admitted before signing off.

Bhasha is a 23-year-old who holds two medical degrees, and has an IQ of 146, officially marking her a ‘genius’. The young doctor completed two bachelor degrees, one in medical sciences and the other in medicine and surgery from the University of Nottingham.