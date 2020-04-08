Priyanka Chopra extends gratitude to doctors, healthcare providers

Priyanka Chopra has extended utmost gratitude to the doctors and healthcare providers fighting the coronavirus pandemic on World Health Day.



The Sky Is Pink actress took to Twitter saying ,“I grew up in a family with many doctors and healthcare providers & have utmost gratitude for those healing the world today.”

The actress went on to say, “We can't thank you enough for what you're doing for us. Is there someone you'd like to thank on #WorldHealthDay?”.

Priyanka is currently in self-isolation with husband Nick Jonas amid the coronavirus lockdown in the US.

Recently, in an interview, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra expressed concerns for her daughter as the situation in America appears to be deterriorating.

“Yes, the situation in the US is very bad. I am on FaceTime with her, quite a few times in the day,” Madhu said.