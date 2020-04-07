Jennifer Lopez reveals her wedding to Alex Rodriguez 'affected'

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about her wedding plan with her fiance Alex Rodriguez, saying, it’s been 'affected' by the coronavirus pandemic.

Jennifer, 50, who has not confirmed a wedding date yet, admitted that their wedding plans were pretty much in limbo due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked if the wedding was due scheduled imminently, the actress coyly replied to the host. ‘Any day now?!’ Jenniffer added that the prevailing circumstances did affect it a little bit.

She continued: "so we will see what happens now. Honestly, I really don’t know what’s going to happen now, as far as dates or anything like that.’ ‘We’re just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. It’s something that we’ll have to wait and see in a few months, how this all pans out."



The Hustlers actress got engaged to the former MLB player last February during a romantic getaway to the Caribbean, and rumours were rife that they would tie the knot this summer.