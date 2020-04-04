close
Sat Apr 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 4, 2020

Coronavirus pandemic: Mahira Khan asks fans to be part of 'global outreach initiative'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 04, 2020

Pakistan's favourite superstar Mahira Khan has asked her fans to share their pictures and thoughts during self-isolation to become a  part of a global outreach initiative during the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the Markings' Publishing's initiative, people are required to share their photos from self-isolation with some minors details about themselves.

Taking to Instagram, Mahira shared her picture and asked her friends to "Send a photo of you during self and social-isolation of what you feel...with the same details [email protected] and be a part of their global outreach initiative."  



Latest News

More From Entertainment