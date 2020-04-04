Coronavirus pandemic: Mahira Khan asks fans to be part of 'global outreach initiative'

Pakistan's favourite superstar Mahira Khan has asked her fans to share their pictures and thoughts during self-isolation to become a part of a global outreach initiative during the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the Markings' Publishing's initiative, people are required to share their photos from self-isolation with some minors details about themselves.

Taking to Instagram, Mahira shared her picture and asked her friends to "Send a photo of you during self and social-isolation of what you feel...with the same details [email protected] and be a part of their global outreach initiative."







