Prince William, Kate Middleton thank UK's healthcare officials for battling coronavirus

Kate Middleton and Prince William are extending their gratitude towards the medical staffers in the UK for putting their lives at stake to combat the novel coronavirus.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sent out a personal message filled with gratitude for the frontliners, in a video posted on the official Kensington Palace Twitter account.

The recorded voicemail in the video shows William addressing the employees of Queen’s Hospital Burton in England as well as University Hospital Monklands in Scotland.

"We'd just like to say from the two of us how proud we are of all of you and how amazingly you are all doing under such extreme circumstances,” the Duke said.

"I know all of you see this as your job and that you get on with it but this is a different level and you guys are doing an incredible job. The whole country is proud of you, not just us, we really mean that. So thank you for everything you're doing and all the hours you're putting in,” he added.

The couple is currently under self-quarantine with their children in Anmer Hall, their country home on the Sandringham Estate.