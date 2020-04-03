Kim Kardashian, Matthew McConaughey have been sneaking into online classes

Online classes may finally be getting taken seriously by students after a handful of Hollywood celebrities started sneaking in unannounced, and taking students aback.

Bigwigs including Kim Kardashian, Matthew McConaughey, Chris Harrison and others have started a new trend of crashing Zoom classes online for panicked students to get a laugh during stressful and tense online classes.

Earlier, reality TV star, Kim K gave students at Georgetown University a pleasant surprise as she wrote on her Instagram Story: "It was so great to speak to Dr. Marc Howard as he teaches his course.”

Another celebrity appearance was made by McConaughey as one of the professors from UT Austin’s Journalist School turned to Twitter saying: “Special guest in our Zoom faculty chat. This is surreal."

On the other hand, as per E! News, Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison too dropped by a Zoom class after getting invited by Loyola Marymount University student Jessica Saucedo, to speak during an Ethics of Love and Marriage class.