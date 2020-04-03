Jennifer Aniston's complete workout routine revealed by her trainer

Hollywood’ leading lady Jennifer Aniston has been at the top of her game throughout the course of her acting career and even at age 51, the actor is the envy of women all around.

The Friends actor’s fitness trainer Leyon Azubuike, founder of US boxing gym Gloveworx has spilled the beans on how the star keeps her arms and back toned.

During an interview with Women’s Health, Azubuike stressed on how significant it is to warmup with yoga-based moves before treading ahead towards upper-body ‘push and pull’ exercises.

Warming up:

The trainer revealed how the actor makes sure to always start with light mobility work spanning over 15 minutes before jumping right into intense workout. Jennifer also uses a foam roller before heading towards cardio with her go-to moves being cat cow, bird dog and downward-facing dog.

Azubuike also revealed some of the actor’s favourite moves to get the blood flowing:

-Butt Kicks:

While you are standing make your right heel touch the right glute by bringing it behind. Bring it down again and do the same on the opposite side. Increase the speed gradually.

-Jumping Jacks

Extend your hands above your head with legs spread wide and jump back in and out.

-Jump Rope

If a rope is not available, keep your hands on either of your sides and slowly make a circular motion with the help of your arms while you jump ahead, backwards and sideways.

Upper Body:

Azubuike lays most stress on push and pull exercises with ‘push’ being like boxing while ‘pull’ appearing to be a move similar to a renegade row which permits muscle groups to be exercised.

Jennifer’s love for boxing has been previously iterated by the actor as she had earlier in an interview said: “There's something about the mental aspect of boxing—the drills, your brain has to work, you're not just sitting on a bike. It's amazing.”

Core:

For the Murder Mystery actor, core strength becomes a significant part for every session with planks in all variations being the most preferred by her. Her regular plank variations include forearm plank, low plank, high plank, high plank and side plank.

Azubuike was quoted as saying: “Say it’s a Monday, we’re doing triceps. We might slow it down and work some triceps, and then we’ll put a core activity on the end of that.”

By stressing on her central muscles, Jennifer manages to tone her abs while also improving her posture and form all through the session.