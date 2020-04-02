Harry and Meghan Markle keep their chins up after formally exiting the royal family

Things are looking bright and happy for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in their new LA home and the couple seems to have their chins up about whatever rolls out next for them.

After moving to the sunny California from Vancouver Island in Canada, the Sussex pair is said to be feeling quite “positive” about the new chapter in their life.

A source spilled to People: “They are positive about the future. It is exciting for them to mark the end of the transition and the official start of their new chapter.”

The two are currently self-quarantining along with their 11-month old son Archie in one of the secluded spots in the city.

“Like everyone, they are adjusting to [social distancing], being cautious and safe,” it was further revealed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex bid adieu to the British royal family officially on their Instagram page Sussex Royal.

“While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another,” their caption read.

