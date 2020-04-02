close
Thu Apr 02, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 2, 2020

Harry and Meghan Markle keep their chins up after formally exiting the royal family

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 02, 2020
Meghan Markle and Harry are said to be feeling quite 'positive' about the new chapter in their life

Things are looking bright and happy for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in their new LA home and the couple seems to have their chins up about whatever rolls out next for them.

After moving to the sunny California from Vancouver Island in Canada, the Sussex pair is said to be feeling quite “positive” about the new chapter in their life.

A source spilled to People: “They are positive about the future. It is exciting for them to mark the end of the transition and the official start of their new chapter.”

The two are currently self-quarantining along with their 11-month old son Archie in one of the secluded spots in the city.

“Like everyone, they are adjusting to [social distancing], being cautious and safe,” it was further revealed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex bid adieu to the British royal family officially on their Instagram page Sussex Royal.

View this post on Instagram

As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

“While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another,” their caption read.

