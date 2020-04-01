Prince Charles discusses recovery from coronavirus in new video

Prince Charles is out of self-isolation days after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Prince of Wales on Tuesday broke silence on his battle with the killer disease in a video message that was shared by Clarence House on social media.

The Prince spoke about his recovery and how the COVID-19 is affecting older members of the community.



“Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus, luckily with relatively mild symptoms, I now find myself on the other side of the illness but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation,” he said in the video.

“As we are all learning, this is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed,” Prince Charles said.

The 71-year-old said, that he and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, are thinking of those who have lost loved ones or whose loved ones are currently ill with the virus.

“As patron of Age UK, and my wife as patron of Silver Line, our hearts go out to all those older people throughout this country who are now experiencing great difficulty,” the prince said.