Meghan Markle accused of 'breaking royal protocol' over Disney+ gig

Royal fans are having a go at Meghan Markle once again, as she has on the cards multiple projects to get her and Harry's life started in Los Angeles.

As the Duchess of Sussex's narration for Disney’s upcoming nature flick Elephants was brought to light, many royal fans heavily criticized the former actor for ‘breaking’ royal protocol.

Meghan had reportedly wrapped up the voiceover work for the gig back in fall while the film is due to roll out on Disney+ on April 3.

Subsequently, she is now taking the heat from royal watchers who alleged her of breaching the royal protocol by working for the documentary while she held her position as a member of the royal family.

While some may have assumed that, royal expert Charlie Lankston stepped forward to explain that the Duchess steered clear of breaking the rules.

While royal family members are only permitted to work with charities, Meghan made sure that to not accept even a penny from Disney but instead directed her paycheck towards a charity in Africa.

Treading ahead, the documentary will be seeing the light of day after the Sussex pair’s official departure from the royal family, therefore, all earnings from the project would not be counted.

“It’s worth noting that this project took place before Meghan officially stepped down as a member of the Royal Family. Now that date is March 31 and this documentary is due to come out on April 3. I don’t think there’s any coincidence there with the timing,” Lankston explained.