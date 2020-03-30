close
Mon Mar 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 30, 2020

Coronavirus kills 'I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll' co-writer Allen Merrill

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 30, 2020

Alan Merrill, the co-writer of song  “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll”, has died due to coronavirus, his daughter said .He was 69.

Taking to Facebook, Laura Merrill, said that her father died in New York on Sunday morning.

“I was given two minutes to say my goodbyes before I was rushed out. He seemed peaceful and as I left there was still a glimmer of hope that he wouldn’t be a ticker on the right hand side of the CNN/Fox News screen,” she wrote.

“I walked 50 blocks home still with hope in my heart. The city that I knew was empty. I felt I was the only person here and perhaps in many ways I was. By the time I got in the doors to my apartment I received the news that he was gone.”

She said  Merrill  had been in good spirits recently. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment