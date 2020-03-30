Coronavirus kills 'I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll' co-writer Allen Merrill

Alan Merrill, the co-writer of song “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll”, has died due to coronavirus, his daughter said .He was 69.

Taking to Facebook, Laura Merrill, said that her father died in New York on Sunday morning.

“I was given two minutes to say my goodbyes before I was rushed out. He seemed peaceful and as I left there was still a glimmer of hope that he wouldn’t be a ticker on the right hand side of the CNN/Fox News screen,” she wrote.

“I walked 50 blocks home still with hope in my heart. The city that I knew was empty. I felt I was the only person here and perhaps in many ways I was. By the time I got in the doors to my apartment I received the news that he was gone.”

She said Merrill had been in good spirits recently.