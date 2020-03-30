Prince Harry, Meghan Markle react to Trump's statement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Monday reacted to the US President Donald Trump's statement that his country will not pay for their security protection.

In a statement issued by their spokesperson, the couple said they have no plans to ask the US government for help with security costs.

The royal couple issued a statement in response to a tweet from Trump in which he said, “Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the U.S. government for security resources. Privately funded security arrangements have been made,” said a spokeswoman for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.





