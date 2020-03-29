close
Sun Mar 29, 2020
Web Desk
March 29, 2020

Hira Mani salutes the frontliners in fight against coronavirus

Sun, Mar 29, 2020
Hira Mani salutes the frontliners in fight against Coronavirus

Pakistani actress Hira Mani has paid a rich tribute to doctors, paramedics, police, Rangers and Army, recognizing their services in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress, who is in self-isolation along with her family after returning from the US, took to Instagram and shared a post to pay accolades to the frontliners.

She wrote, “Main tahey dil se salam kerti hun tamam doctors ko, paramedical staff ko, apni police ko, Rangers ko (I salute all the doctors, paramedical staff, our police and Rangers).”

Pakistan zindabad Pakistan ARMI zindabad

The Mere Paas Tum Ho star further wrote, “Or apni awam ko jo mushkil waqt me humarey liye eik paon pay khari hai salute (I also salute the entire nation for standing united in this time of difficulty).”

Hira Mani captioned the post “Pakistan zindabad Pakistan ARMY zindabad”.

