Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel self-isolating in the mountains

Singer-actor Justin Timberlake and his actress wife Jessica Biel have gone back packing to the mountains amid coronavirus.

'The Bringing Sexy Back' hitmaker, 39, took to Instagram to share a photograph of his wife and their dog, showing them in the middle of a snowy landscape.



Hundreds of footprints were trodden into the freshly-laid snow over the mountainous terrain. Above them, the sky was a perfect blue with clouds floating past.

The actor captioned the image: "Out here social distancing with the fam and a lot of these.. Hope you guys are staying safe and healthy."

He added: "I hope you guys are staying safe and healthy. We need to stick together and look out for each other during this crazy time. Go through my stories for some ways you can support your local communities. While there's a lot of chaos and confusion right now, there's also a lot of good and so many ways to help. Spread the word."









