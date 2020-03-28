Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt will star together in Siddharth Anand's film?

Speculations have been doing rounds that Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt will collaborate for Siddharth Anand's next movie.

Shah Rukh Khan has not appeared on the silver screen for a long time. Now, the fans are eagerly waiting for the superstar to announce his next project soon.

As per a recent reports, the King Khan will collaborate with filmmaker Siddharth Anand for his new project. Alia Bhatt will also star alongside him in the same movie. The two actors were last seen together in 'Dear Zindagi' helmed by Gauri Shinde. But there have been no official confirmations about the film.

Shah Rukh Khan last seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero' co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. However, it could not create any magic at the box office.

The superstar has been away from movies for a long time, he still grabs attention at various events and occasions whenever he makes a public appearance. This proves that the superstar’s fame has not faded a bit.