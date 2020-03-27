close
Fri Mar 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 27, 2020

Prince Harry, Bon Jovi's charity single launched

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 27, 2020

 Jon Bon Jovi on  Friday released the single "Unbroken" for which he teamed up with  Britain’s Prince Harry and a military choir to raise awareness of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Harry witnessed the the singer and the military choir record the song in London  in one of his last engagements as a senior member of the royal family.

Proceeds from the sale of the song, which was written by Bon Jovi, will go to the foundation that supports the Invictus Games, a sporting event for sick and injured veterans that is one of Harry’s favorite causes.

Bon Jovi's  parents both served in the U.S. Marine Corps while Harry served in the British military--Reuters 

Latest News

More From Entertainment