Prince Harry, Bon Jovi's charity single launched

Jon Bon Jovi on Friday released the single "Unbroken" for which he teamed up with Britain’s Prince Harry and a military choir to raise awareness of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Harry witnessed the the singer and the military choir record the song in London in one of his last engagements as a senior member of the royal family.

Proceeds from the sale of the song, which was written by Bon Jovi, will go to the foundation that supports the Invictus Games, a sporting event for sick and injured veterans that is one of Harry’s favorite causes.



Bon Jovi's parents both served in the U.S. Marine Corps while Harry served in the British military--Reuters