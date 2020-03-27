Meghan Markle doesn't want Prince Harry 'traveling anywhere' right now

With news regarding Prince Charles testing positive for COVID-19 recently having been revealed, an overwhelming amount of concern has risen.

However news has been circulating which states that Meghan Markle is not okay with Prince Harry traveling anywhere at the moment.

A source spoke to Daily Mail which recently revealed that Meghan made it clear to Prince Harry that “under no circumstances is she okay with him traveling anywhere right now.”

The source went onto further confirm that “Meghan said Harry’s been in touch with his dad....Of course, he’s frustrated. She said they both are frustrated because they are doers and want to do so much more to help.”

Before returning to Canada Meghan and Prince Harry made sure to spend time with the royal family in private quarters. During a previous conversation with the Daily Mail it was reported that “Meghan told her inner circle of friends that Harry has been communicating with Prince William and the queen on a pretty consistent basis."

"She said this world crisis has actually brought them all closer together, especially Harry and his brother. Harry has made it very clear to them that he will do whatever he can to help from Canada. Meghan said they are grateful, especially Harry, that they could spend time with his family before all this insanity began.”