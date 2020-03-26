Afghanistan orders release of nearly 10,000 inmates in bid to tackle virus

KABUL: Afghanistan, in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus, has announced the release of nearly 10,000 prisoners — mostly women juveniles and sick people — officials said Thursday.

The move comes after an increase in local COVID-19 cases and as tens of thousands of Afghans return from neighbouring Iran, one of the countries hit hardest by the pandemic.

President Ashraf Ghani's decree was directed at women, young offenders, critically ill patients and inmates aged over 55, said Attorney General Farid Hamidi.

"This is a responsible decision to safeguard the health of the people," Hamidi told a news conference.



"The decree is not for those who have committed crimes against national and international security."

Prisons chief Ahmad Rashed Totakhail said between 9,000 and 10,000 inmates would be released over the coming 10 days.