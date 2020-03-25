'Wonder Woman 1984' postponed until August 14: Gal Gadot hopes for a brighter future

Gal Gadot starrer 'Wonder Woman 1984' has become the latest film to have its release date postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Warner Bros. has announced that 'Wonder Woman 1984', the sequel to the hit 2017 DC Comics movie, will be postponed until August 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The superhero movie – starring Gal Gadot in the titular role – had been scheduled to arrive on screens in June. The new date comes days after it was rumoured that the movie will get an online release.



Responding to the news, Gadot said: “In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead. Where we can share the power of cinema together again.





