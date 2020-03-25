close
Wed Mar 25, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 25, 2020

Emma Watson urges fans to stay indoors for the sake of those at risk

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 25, 2020
Emma Watson urges fans to stay indoors for the sake of the elderly, immunocompromised. Photo: Den of Geek

Hollywood’s beloved actor Emma Watson recently left the internet in awe after she shared one of the most heartwarming and pure messages in support of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The actor took to her Instagram recently to share a picture of herself holding onto a piece of paper as she vows to stay indoors for the sake of her immunocompromised mother, elderly grandmother and best friend who works in the healthcare sector.

The star also went on to thank Michelle Obama in her post for sharing remarkably crucial tips to combat the virus. Her collection of pictures feature a total of six tips which she urges fans to follow, so long as they possess the means to do so.

Before signing off, the star also urged her fans to share their own personal reasons for staying indoors.


