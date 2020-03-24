Virtual APC: Unified policies crucial to curb spread of coronavirus, says Bilawal

Unanimous policies are needed to contain the spread of the coronavirus, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Tuesday, as the country's tally of patients infected with the coronavirus surged to 958.



The PPP leader made the statement at the All Parties’ Conference (APC) summoned by him which was attended by the MQM-P, Jamaat-e-Islami, Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) leaders among other political parties.

In the session, held via video, Bilawal said that the APC was summoned to devise ways to fight the pandemic together, as unity is the need of the hour.

National Party leader Mir Hasil Bizenjo said that he declares the mismanagement of the pilgrims at the Taftan border a case of criminal negligence. In a statement on Twitter following the session, Bizenjo thanked Bilawal for organising it.

MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the only solutions to the coronavirus pandemic are lockdown and self-isolation.

MQM-P leader Faisal Subzwari said that the government should seek help from religious parties to suspend congregations.

Qaumi Watan Party’s Aftab Sherpao said that the federal government should announce relief packages for the provinces.

A day ago, Bilawal Bhutto contacted political leadership across Pakistan to join a session of the APC via video link. The session was summoned to discuss measures against the coronavirus pandemic.