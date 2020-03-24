Hulk Hogan finally settles $110 million sex tape case with Cox Radio

After years of legal proceedings, wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has finally reached a settlement with Cox Radio in the lawsuit over his leaked sex tape.

As per the court documents, Hogan, 66, whose real name is Terry Bollea, reached a “confidential” settlement with the defendants. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Court orders signed by radio personality Matthew Christian Lloyd, his ex-wife, Tasha Nicole Carrega, attorney Keith M. Davidson.

The Keith David & Associates firm stated the defendants are prohibited from “possessing” and “publishing” video or audio content of Hogan “naked,” “having sex,” and/or having “private conversations in a private bedroom.” The former WWE Superstar also signed off on the orders.

Previously, the legendary wrestler was awarded $140 million in his case against Gawker, after the outlet published a video of him having sex with his best friend’s wife, Heather Cole.

However, the ruling forced Gawker to file for bankruptcy, and Hogan only received $31 million from the now-defunct news outlet.

According to the lawsuit Hogan was recorded illegally in 2007, and the wrestler used the n-word “during a momentary lapse in judgment at a very difficult time in his life, while he was having a private conversation in his then-best friend’s bedroom.”