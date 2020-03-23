Ayeza Khan to her fans: 'Let's unite for Pakistan, stay at home for Pakistan'

Ayeza Khan on Monday used her Pakistan Day message to ask her fans to stay at homes amid coronavirus outbreak.

The "Mere Paas Tum Ho" actress shared a Pakistani flag with a caption that read, "Let's unite for Pakistan, stay at home for Pakistan."

Ayeza and her husband Danish Taimoor are requesting their fans to stay at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.



The couple has used their Instagram accounts and urged their fans to cooperate with the government in implementing the lockdown.

The duo also recorded a video for children and assured them that they will soon be going to their schools and meet their friends.







