'Hawaii 5-0' actors wins hearts with his video message after testing positive for coronavirus

While celebrities around the world are asking their fans to exercise caution in the face of coronavirus outbreak, an actor has offered his help to find a cure for the disease after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Actor Daniel Dae Kim in a video message posted on his Instagram made the offer.

The 51-year old actor made the pledge after he testived positive for the disease after travelling home to Hawaii. He had returned home after filming on his TV show 'New Amsterdam.

Taking to Instagram the actor posted a video message in which he said, "With any luck, I will have actually built up an immunity to this virus when all of this is said and done. So I may not actually need the vaccine when it comes out.

"I hope it does soon though, and I will gladly contribute in any way I can, including donating antibodies in the pursuit of finding a vaccine for everyone" the actor said who is currently living in self-isolation.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has first emerged in China earlier this year before spreading across the globe, killing and infecting thousands of people.

The pandemic has caused worldwide disruptions, postponements and cancellations.