Fri Mar 20, 2020
March 20, 2020

Mahira Khan asks fans do not be careless amid coronavirus outbreak

Fri, Mar 20, 2020
Mahira Khan asks fans do not be careless amid Coronavirus outbreak

Mahira Khan has asked her fans do not be careless play their parts to prevent the spread of Coronavirus outbreak.

The Raees actor took to Twitter and shared the preventive measures directed by the World Health Organization.

The actress wrote, “Let’s not be careless. We can really help the situation by being aware and taking care of simple things.”

“Soon it’ll be over InshAllah and we all would have played our parts in making it better,” Mahira further said.

The Seven Steps shared by Mahira are below:

  • Wash your hands frequently
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
  • Cover your cough using the bend of your elbow or a tissue
  • Avoid crowded places and close contact with anyone that has fever or cough
  • Stay at home if you feel unwell
  • If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early –but call first
  • Get information from trusted sources

