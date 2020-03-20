Mahira Khan asks fans do not be careless amid coronavirus outbreak

Mahira Khan has asked her fans do not be careless play their parts to prevent the spread of Coronavirus outbreak.

The Raees actor took to Twitter and shared the preventive measures directed by the World Health Organization.

The actress wrote, “Let’s not be careless. We can really help the situation by being aware and taking care of simple things.”

“Soon it’ll be over InshAllah and we all would have played our parts in making it better,” Mahira further said.

The Seven Steps shared by Mahira are below: