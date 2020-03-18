Afghanistan, Taliban should release prisoners as soon as possible: Khalilzad

The United States has demanded that the Taliban and the Afghanistan government move ahead with their prisoner swap deal as the coronavirus continues to spread and set off economic and health crises across the globe.

US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on Wednesday tweeted that both sides should move forward with the prisoner release "as soon as possible".

"The United States would like to see prisoner releases begin as soon as possible in line with the US-Taliban agreement. No prisoners have been released to date despite the commitment to do so expressed by both sides," he tweeted.

Saying that "time is of the essence" Khalilzad said that the coronavirus makes the prisoner release urgent. "We are committed to do our part and after consultation with all relevant sides," he tweeted.

Last month, the United States and the Taliban signed a historic peace agreement according to which the Taliban agreed to stop carrying out attacks against foreign forces. In exchange, the US agreed to withdraw its troops from the country and end the 19-year-long conflict between the two sides.

The Taliban and Afghan government were asked to release each other's prisoners so that the agreement could move forward. One phase of the deal includes intra-Afghanistan talks between the Taliban and other stakeholders of the restive country which will determine how power will be shared in the country once US troops leave the region.