'NAB fighting for its own survival': Journalists denounce arrest of Jang Geo Media Group editor-in-chief

Journalists on Tuesday continued to condemn the arrest of Jang Geo Media Group editor-in-chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman by the National Accountability Bureau, a body which they said was out to ensure its own survival.

While responding to a question by Geo News show host Hamid Mir, Express News anchor Javed Chaudhry said NAB's actions were "wrong".

"On the one hand there is a reference ready against a minister whom you are afraid of arresting thinking the government will collapse, while on the other you are arresting a person against whom the inquiry has not yet been completed and no reference has been prepared," said Chaudhry.

Munizae Jahangir, an Aaj TV journalist who was part of the panel invited by Mir on his show, expressed disbelief on the manner in which NAB was feigning ignorance over the specifications of the arrest.

"Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is a guru and you are nabbing such person without knowing that this is on the basis of a complaint verification form and you are expressing ignorance," Jahangir remarked.

"We have all seen governments come and go. These people are here today and won't be tomorrow," she added.

Dawn News' Mubashir Zaidi said that the manner in which NAB had made the arrest is "a clear indication that NAB is fighting for its own survival".

"They too know that they might be [axed] next so they thought let's make some new arrests so our importance remains intact."