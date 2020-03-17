Coronavirus 'will spread', says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing the nation on the crisis that have emerged after the spread of the novel coronavirus in Pakistan.

Telling the nation not to panic on Tuesday, the prime minister said that the virus was dangerous for old people since it attacked their already-weakened immune system.

He paid tribute to the Government of Balochistan and the Pakistan Army for ensuring that pilgrims arriving from Taftan were quarantined. PM Imran said that the government was following the coronavirus situation closely.

The prime minister spoke about the coronavirus situation around the world, saying that the US, Italy and England have reacted differently to the virus. However, he said that Pakistan cannot afford the same response as European countries.

"Our economic situation is very fragile," he said. "If we close down the country, what will happen to the poor? People will die of hunger here," he said.

“This virus will spread as it is spreading at a fast rate in the country’s which have better facilities than us,” he said.



Economic team to monitor inflation

The prime minister said that an economic committee will determine how the government can cope with the coronavirus situation. PM Imran said that he feared food prices will once again rise as profiteers and hoarders will once again resume illicit activities.

Nearly all the “industries across the world are collapsing, Pakistan will also have to face severe problems,” he said.

“First it will affect our exporters as our exports had recently increased, our textile industry is running at full capacity,” he said.

“Business will get affected. The economic committee will monitor which areas are being affected and how the government can help them, they will keep a check on inflation,” he said.

He warned hoarders that the government would take stern action against them and that he would use full force to bring them to justice.



More to follow...