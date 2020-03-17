Islamabad closes shrines, gyms, playing areas over coronavirus fears

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital administration on Tuesday announced closure of all shrines, gyms, swimming pools and play areas for kids for the next three weeks after the country's coronavirus toll crossed 230.

The announcement was made by the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad via a tweet in which he announced the precautionary measure.



"We have closed shrines , gyms , pools , play areas etc for 3 weeks. This is in continuation of the previous bans," he tweeted.

"i. All shrines (Darbars/Dargahs) shall remain close for 3 weeks.

ii. All gyms, physical traning camps, swimming pools shall remain closed for 3 weeks.

iii. All playing area for kids shall remain dose for 3 weeks," read the notification."

Nationwide tally rises to 236

The nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases has risen to 236 after new patients were reported from Sindh and Punjab on Tuesday.

The province-wide break up of cases as of 6:45pm is as follows:

- Sindh - 172

- Punjab - 26

- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - 15

- Balochistan - 16

- Islamabad Capital Territory - 2

- Gilgit Baltistan - 5

Globally, 162 countries have been affected, more than 7,000 people have died and more than 184,000 infected by the disease as it spreads rapidly to new territories.

The epicentre of the outbreak has now shifted to Europe, which is recording a rapid rise in new cases every day.