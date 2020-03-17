close
Tue Mar 17, 2020
March 17, 2020

Zara Noor Abbas thanks team 'Ehd-e-Wafa', ISPR with a special note

Tue, Mar 17, 2020
In her Instagram note Zara Abbas Noor thanked ISPR and 'Ehd-e-Wafa' team

Pakistan's charming actress Zara Noor Abbas has lavished praise on  the producers, writers, and the entire team  on the success of recently concluded Drama Ehd-e-Wafa. She   also paid tribute to the ISPR for their special support.

Zara's character (Rani) was full of life in the serial, exhibiting confidence and wilfullness. She  grows as a woman who is happy with her life and  is fiercely loyal to her husband and is able to stand up for herself and her loved ones.

 In her Instagram note the star wrote: "Special thanks to Col Asif and Major General Asif Ghafoor for all his love and hardwork for this project which was his dream to fulfil..."

She continued: "Most importantly, I want to thank my Fans. Each and every one of you. For the fan posts. The videos. The memes. The love. Everything. For acknowledging my part in the show."

Concluding the message, the versatile actress wrote: "It has been a pleasure. I hope and pray that I am able to entertain my audiences like this till the end of my life. From Raani, with love."

Ehd-e-Wafa was written by Mustafa Afridi, directed by Saife Hasan, and jointly produced by MD Production and ISPR. The drama cast included Osman Khalid Butt  as Malik Shahzain, Ahmed Ali as Shehryar, Ahad Raza Mir as Saad, and Wahaj Ali as Shariq. 


