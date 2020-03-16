close
Mon Mar 16, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 16, 2020

Peaky Blinders' season 6 filming suspend over coronavirus

The filming of Peaky Blinders series has been postponed due to coronavirus outbreak that has caused  widespread cancellations and disruptions across the world.

The production company behind the hit television series  used the official twitter account of Peaky Blinders to  inform fans that the filming for sixth season has been affected by the pandemic .

A statement posted on  Twitter read, "After much consideration, and in light of the developing situation concerning Covid-19, the start of production of Peaky Blinders Series 6 has been postponed."

The statement further said, "Huge thanks to our incredible cast and crew, and to all our amazing fans for their continued support."


