Peaky Blinders' season 6 filming suspend over coronavirus

The filming of Peaky Blinders series has been postponed due to coronavirus outbreak that has caused widespread cancellations and disruptions across the world.

The production company behind the hit television series used the official twitter account of Peaky Blinders to inform fans that the filming for sixth season has been affected by the pandemic .

A statement posted on Twitter read, "After much consideration, and in light of the developing situation concerning Covid-19, the start of production of Peaky Blinders Series 6 has been postponed."

The statement further said, "Huge thanks to our incredible cast and crew, and to all our amazing fans for their continued support."



