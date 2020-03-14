Shania Twain who sang against Brad Pitt in 1997 says she is impressed by the actor

Singer Shania Twain has admitted that she was impressed Brad Pitt's career, more than two decades after claiming the Hollywood star doesn't impress her,

The singer in her 1997 hit song lyrics sang, "Okay, so you are Brad Pitt, that doesn't impress me much!"

During a recent interview with The Daily Telegraph's Stellar magazine on Saturday, the 56-year-old said "I must say, I am very impressed by Brad's wonderful career."

Praising the actor, she said Brad Pitt's recent Oscar wing has left her 'proud' of the "Troy" actor.

"'He's been getting some great accolades recently, so I'm very proud of Brad. I hope he takes it with the sense of humour that was intended!'

Talking about her song, Twain said she was amazed that the lyrics still resonate with people.

"'I like to write with a sense of humour. I didn't realise it would go this far or be memorable. I'm thrilled that reference has lasted the test of time,' the singer said.