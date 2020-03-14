Kendall Jenner makes light of the coronavirus outbreak, gets slammed online

Kendall Jenner after making light of the coronavirus outbreak that has gripped the world, was slammed online for ‘underestimating’ the problem.

The fashionista was slammed by Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni who called her out on a post showing a series of infographics from a website called Information is Beautiful, on the pandemic suggesting most of the cases are ‘mild’ with the recovery rate ‘high’.

The post excluded the figure of 137,000 people who have been infected with the disease while more than 5,000 have been killed.

Ferragni turned to Instagram, criticizing Jenner and saying: “We have some bad news to report from Italy. Since yesterday, we have 2,600 more cases and the situation is really getting out of control because there are so many complications connected to this disease, especially breathing problems.”



She said further that during most days, “especially from foreigners, so many bad comments and so many jokes about coronavirus saying, ‘It’s just a [expletive] flu.’ And guys, I can assure you, it’s not just a [expletive] flu.”

“It might be for some people, but for so many others, it gives so many complications. If so many people get sick at the same time, like it’s happening in Italy, the hospital will collapse because we don’t have enough intensive care units and breathing machines to help everybody — even young people that have complications,” she added.

“It’s so important to spread the right messages right away and raise awareness,” she stressed further, adding: “So, people that have such a huge voice like Kendall Jenner, please don’t underestimate the problem... Please say what is right.”



Targeting Jenner and her post, Ferragni said: “From a huge voice, comes a huge responsibility. I’m trying my best to help my country and do what’s right for the people because I feel it’s my responsibility. Please do the same.”