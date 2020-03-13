Hira Mani’s husband shares PDA-filled photo with wife, wins hearts

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hira Mani and her husband Salman Saqib Shaikh’s loved-up photo has won hearts on social media.
Salman Saqib Shaikh shared a beautiful poem of US singer and songwriter Billy Joel for his wife on Instagram with a PDA-filled post.
He wrote, “She can kill with a smile, she can wound with her eyes
She can ruin your faith with her casual lies
And she only reveals what she wants you to see
She hides like a child but she's always a woman to me
She can lead you to love, she can take you or leave you
She can ask for the truth but she'll never believe you
And she'll take what you give her as long as it's free
Yeah she steals like a thief but she's always a woman to me
Oh, she takes care of herself, she can wait if she wants
She's ahead of her time
Oh, she never gives out and she never gives in
She just changes her mind
And she'll promise you more than the garden of Eden
Then she'll carelessly cut you and laugh while you're bleeding
But she brings out the best and the worst you can be
Blame it all on yourself 'cause she's always a woman to me
Oh, she takes care of herself, she can wait if she wants
She's ahead of her time
Oh, she never gives out and she never gives in
She just changes her mind
She is frequently kind and she's suddenly cruel
She can do as she pleases, she's nobody's fool
But she can't be convicted, she's earned her degree
And the most she will do is throw shadows at you
But she's always a woman to me.”
The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress showered love on the dazzling photo and dropped lovable comments on the post.
She said, “Haath main bus tera haath rahey ye saath Hamesha qayam dayam rahey.”
