Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir Mayyon: Couple looks elegant in traditional outfit

Pakistan's charming showbiz stars Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir's wedding festivities have begun with a lavish Mayyon Ceremony.
The couple looked stunning in traditional attire as the picture of the ceremony making weaves on social media.
Sajal Ali, who had tears of joy in her eyes, rocked mustard sharara with a straight shirt and heavily embellished dupatta, attracting massive praise fro her admirers. Ahad was also in quite a happy mood, wearing white Kurta Pajama.
Pakistan's highly sought after actress and model Naimal Khawar Khan also shared the blissful moments on her Instagram page.
