close
Fri Mar 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 13, 2020

Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir Mayyon: Couple looks elegant in traditional outfit

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 13, 2020

Pakistan's charming showbiz stars Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir's  wedding festivities have begun with a lavish Mayyon Ceremony.

The couple looked stunning  in traditional attire as the picture of the ceremony making  weaves on social media.

Sajal Ali, who  had tears of joy in  her eyes, rocked mustard sharara with a straight shirt and heavily embellished dupatta, attracting  massive praise fro her admirers. Ahad was also in quite a happy mood, wearing  white Kurta Pajama. 

Pakistan's highly sought after actress and model Naimal Khawar Khan also shared the blissful moments on her Instagram page.





Latest News

More From Entertainment